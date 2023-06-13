FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A crash was reported to the Fresno Police Department on Friday night just around the area of the KSEE24 and CBS47 news station.

Fresno Police Department officers say they received a call of a car crash at the N Helm and E McKinley Avenues around 9:40 p.m. regarding a traffic collision.

According to officers, they initially found a pickup truck that crashed into a tree, which then was starting to ignite a small fire.

Officers identified the driver of the vehicle as a Hispanic male. Officers say they removed the man from the vehicle, performed life-saving measures, and transported him to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators state that the pickup truck also hit a black car that had a man and a woman passenger. The woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Officers say that it is a possibility that the pickup truck read ended the black car and then hit the tree.

There is no more information on whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.