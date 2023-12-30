VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after a suspected DUI collision occurred late Saturday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say just after 4:30 p.m. they responded to an injury traffic collision near Mill Creek Parkway and McAuliff Street.

Detectives report two men were working on a disabled vehicle on Mill Creek Parkway when a truck traveling eastbound hit the center divide and crashed into them.

Image Courtesy of VISALIA WATCHDOG

As a result of the collision, officers say one man sustained severe injuries and later died. The condition of the other man has not yet been released.

Investigators say the driver of the truck was arrested and is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol.

Detectives are actively investigating the collision.