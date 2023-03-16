FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man with a rock brought 5 o’clock traffic to a standstill and injured an officer on Thursday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 5:00 p.m. they responded to a call of a man challenging customers to fight outside a Sinclair gas station on Belmont Avenue near Highway 99.

When officers arrived they say they attempted to approach a man carrying a rock who was walking around the parking lot. The man charged a patrol vehicle and attempted to throw the rock at it.

Authorities say he began moving west on Belmont toward Highway 99 as they tried voluntary compliance to get him to put the rock down.

After he refused to comply, police say he began going down the on-ramp to southbound 99 and made it onto the freeway. Given it was during the peak hour of traffic, police were concerned and contacted CHP to stop traffic.

With 5 o’clock traffic along southbound 99 at a standstill, officers were able to catch up with the man in between lanes of traffic. While attempting to take him down, the man struck an officer with two rocks. He was eventually taken down and into custody.

Authorities say the officer was struck in the upper body and arm and was being treated for his injuries.