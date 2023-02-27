MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested and a weapon seized following a traffic stop in Merced, according to the city’s police department.

On Saturday, at around 10:05 p.m., an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle near M Street and Lehigh Drive. According to authorities, 21-year-old Armando Romero, the driver, consented to a search of the vehicle. When Romero exited the vehicle, officials say they noticed he was cradling an object in his waistband.

When officers say they gained control of his arms – a loaded firearm fell down to the ground. The report says the firearm was a Glock 9MM semi-automatic weapon.

Romero was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm and gang enhancements. He was booked into Merced County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Ashley Adame at (209) 388-7812.