FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Department officials say they have arrested a man on suspicion of a shooting that took place in November 2022 after an altercation.

Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 2:28 a.m., Northwest officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene they say discovered that several vehicles and a business had been struck by gunfire.

They later determined a disturbance had occurred in a nearby bar, which escalated outside, but officers say no one was injured during the shooting.

Felony Assault Unit Detectives took over the investigation and determined that 38-year-old Allan Saldivar was the person responsible, officials say.

Detectives say after authoring search warrants Saldivar was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Fresno County Jail on several charges related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.