HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested following a homicide and shooting investigation by the Hanford Police Department, police announced Friday.

On Thursday around 6:00 p.m., officers say they received calls regarding a subject being shot in the 700 block of S Harris Street. Officers responded to the area and located a 46-year-old male laying on the ground on the south side of his residence.

Police say the male appeared to have sustained two gunshot wounds. He was transported to Adventist Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives say they were able to obtain evidence on the scene that led to the identification of the suspect as 49-year-old Obbie Lucky Brown. Brown was later arrested in his home in Hanford and was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

The Hanford Police Department encourages anyone with more information to contact Detective Jurdon at (559) 858-4767.