WOODLAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of building assault weapons using a 3D printer, including machine guns and silencers, says the Visalia Police Department Thursday.

Officers say the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Task Force (TARGET) began an investigation on 43-year-old Thomas Antonowicz Jr after receiving information that Antonowicz was believed to be using a 3D printer to build AR-15 auto sears and privately manufacturing firearms. After an extensive investigation, TARGET obtained a search warrant.

On Aug. 10, officers say the TARGET Task Force led a multi-agency operation that included the Visalia Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and the Bureau of Firearms Fresno Regional Office, along with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.

Detectives say the agencies served a search warrant at Antonowicz’s home in the city of Woodlake, and several weapons were seized at the home, including:

59 AR-15 Drop-In Auto Sears (3D printed).

4 Silencers.

3 Assault Weapon Pistols.

3 Privately Manufactured and Unserialized Handguns.

2 Assault Weapon Rifles.

7 Privately Manufactured AR-15 Lower Receivers.

6 Privately Manufactured Unserialized and Unfinished AR-15 Frames.

15 Unfinished Handgun Frames.

7 Handgun Slide/Barrel Kits.

9 AR-15 Upper Receivers.

2 Drum Mags.

3-D Printer with numerous rolls of filament.

7 laptops.

1 pound of cannabis.