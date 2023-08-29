TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of mostly video games at several retail stores in Tulare and Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say a man identified as 32-year-old Michael Hackett was wanted for allegedly stealing from Target locations in Visalia and Tulare from February 2021 to August 2023. He was also found to be responsible for thefts that occurred at Lowe’s in Visalia.

On Saturday, officers with the Visalia Police Department and the Tulare Police Department arrested Hackett at the Target store in Tulare. He has been linked to over 45 thefts, mostly of video games, totaling over $9,500 in loss.

32-year-old Michael Hackett. Photo Courtesy: Visalia Police Department.

According to the Visalia Police Department, Hackett was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, and conspiracy.