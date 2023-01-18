VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with several burglaries in a series of Visalia stores, officials with the police department announced Wednesday.

31-year-old Timothy Bethel was arrested for a series of burglary and burglary attempts, according to police.

Authorities say, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at around 12:50 a.m. officers responded to SP’s Burgers on the 100 block of South Church following a burglary alarm. When officers got to the scene, they located a broken glass window and it was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.

At 1:32 a.m., officers say they responded to Visalia Bible Fellowship in the 300 block of W. Center Avenue to the report of a burglary alarm. Officers say they located another broken glass and again it was determined that entry was made but nothing was taken.

At 2:24 a.m., officers say they responded to Tri-Counties Bank located in the 600 block of West Main Street, to the report of a burglary alarm. When authorities arrive at the scene, they say located Bethel while he was attempting to exit the bank through a broken window with property from the business.

Police say Bethel then dropped the stolen property and ran back inside the bank building to avoid being arrested. The officers made entry into the bank and took the suspect into custody – who also was found to be on probation for commercial burglary.

The Property Crimes Unit Downtown Commercial Policing Officer and Crime Lab were called out to the scene to investigate the series of burglaries and found out Bethel was linked to three additional burglaries to businesses in the Downtown Visalia area: Provoke Salon, Blend Wine, and Crescent Valley Charter School.

Additionally, police say it was determined that Bethel was also responsible for a burglary at Barrel House Brewing Company which occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Police say Bethel was transported to the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility where he was booked on suspicion of commercial burglary, vandalism, violation of probation, and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Detective Brian Young at (559)713-4574 or call (559) 713-4738 to submit an anonymous tip.