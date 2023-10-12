PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after allegedly downloading pornography images and videos of children while attending college in Chico, the Porterville Police Department announced.

Detectives say after receiving information from the Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce, they conducted an investigation into 28-year-old James Raul Magana of Porterville for potentially being in possession of child pornography.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives say they obtained evidence indicating Magana had downloaded pornographic images and/or videos of children under the age of 18, while attending college in Chico, CA. The Chico Police Department was notified and an arrest warrant for Magana was obtained on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Detectives say they also found Magana was a registered sex offender, who was out of compliance after he failed to register with the Porterville Police Department upon his return from Chico, failed to notify a local college he was a registered sex offender, and failed to notify the Porterville Police Department he was attending a local college.

According to detectives, they obtained a search warrant for his home located in the 2300 block of West Garden Avenue. On Wednesday, around 1:30 p.m., Magana was contacted in the 100 block of East College Avenue and taken into custody without incident.

Porterville Police detectives state they served a search warrant at Magana’s residence where they collected a variety of electronic devices for further investigation.

According to police, Magana was arrested and later booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Porterville Police Department General Investigation Unit at (559) 782-7400.