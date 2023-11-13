PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after police found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm while being a convicted felon, the Porterville Police Department said on Monday.

Officers say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Friday night.

Police identified the driver of the motorcycle as 45-year-old Louis Cruz, saying he failed to yield and fled from the detective at a high rate of speed. Due to Cruz’s reckless evasion, the detective terminated the pursuit of the motorcycle in the interest of public safety.

A few minutes later, detectives say they located the motorcycle parked in the 1300 block of South State Street. Detectives attempted to contact Cruz but he fled on foot. After a short pursuit, detectives caught up to Cruz at which point he resisted arrest, but ended up being taken into custody.

After Cruz was taken into custody, police say he was found to have been in possession of a loaded firearm and several rounds of live ammunition. The firearm’s serial number had been intentionally and unlawfully damaged. He was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police say a records check revealed Cruz had been convicted of a felony, which prohibits him from possessing firearms and ammunition. He was arrested and booked into the Tulare County South County Detention Facility.