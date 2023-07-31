COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for being the main suspect in several burglaries and thefts within the city, says the Coalinga Police Department Monday.

According to police, they served a search warrant in the 600 block of West Elm Avenue Thursday around 4:22 p.m. at a trailer belonging to a Coalinga resident.

Investigators identified the resident as Noe Joel Nebavides. They say he was the prime suspect in several recent burglaries and thefts that had occurred in the city in the past few weeks.

Officers state locations of the thefts and burglaries include the West Hills College, the Church of the Nazarene, and the City of Coalinga Water Treatment Plant. Several surveillance videos at each location showed a subject matching Noe’s physical description. His vehicle was recovered.

During the search warrant, officers say Noe’s pickup truck was searched, resulting in the recovery of some of the property from the college. Officers discovered some property belonging to the water treatment plant at the residence, and about nine grams of methamphetamine.

According to Coalinga Police Department, Noe was taken into custody without incident and later transported to the Fresno County Jail.

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation, and if anyone has any information related to the case, they are encouraged to contact the Coalinga Police Department at (559) 935-1525.