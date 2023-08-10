VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Visalia on suspicion of making terrorist threats after police received an active shooter report in a Visalia hotel, police said Thursday.

According to the Visalia Police Department, 22-year-old Adan Lopez has been arrested for making terrorist threats at the Visalia Wyndham.

Officers say they initially responded to an active shooter at the hotel. Throughout the investigation, officers discovered Lopez was making terrorist threats and causing disturbances at the Visalia Wyndham.

Police say there was no evidence of any shots fired and no weapons were found at the hotel. Lopez will be booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.