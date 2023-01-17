CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member, Corcoran police officials say.

On Sunday around 10:39 p.m., police officers say they were dispatched to a family party taking place in the 2200 block of Van Dorsten Avenue to the report that a man had been stabbed.

When officers arrived they located a 32-year-old man suffering stab wounds to his chest and abdomen and learned the victim had been allegedly stabbed by another family member, who was identified as 25-year-old Juan Martin Garcia, authorities say.

According to Corcoran police, Garcia was still at the scene and had hidden the knife in a trash can.

Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital and is now recovering from his injuries and Garcia was initially arrested and booked into the Corcoran City Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Garcia was later transported and booked into the Kings County Jail, according to the authorities.