MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of committing several violent crimes in the city, says the Madera Police Department Wednesday.

According to the police, Tuesday they had a heavy police presence in the area of 950 Barnett Way after the Special Investigations Unit received information that 36-year-old Robert Jackon was a wanted parolee out of Fresno.

Investigators say Jackson is a known gang member who had recently committed several violent crimes in the city. Police surrounded the apartment he was located in due to his long and extensive criminal history and ordered him to exit the apartment.

Officers state Jackson attempted to flee the apartment and was quickly apprehended. Moments before his arrest, he threw the gun he was carrying over a fence.

Photo Courtesy: Madera Police Department

Police say Jackson was taken into custody safely.