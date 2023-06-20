ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for the fifth time after the Atwater Police Department seized approximately 100 pills and 24 grams of an unfinished substance suspected to be Fentanyl at his home, officers say.

According to the Atwater Police Department, officers served a narcotic trafficking search warrant in the 2800 block of Piro Avenue on Tuesday around 11:00 a.m.

Officers say they found and seized approximately 100 pills and approximately 24 grams of an unfinished substance suspected to be Fentanyl, as well as seven pills believed to be Xanas.

Investigators identified the suspect as 25-year-old Seth Ingalsbe, and he was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and suspicion of committing a criminal offense while out of custody on bail.

The Atwater Police Department says this is Ingalsbe’s fifth arrest since August 2022, and three of those arrests were on suspicion of trafficking Fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Chief Michael Salvador with the Atwater Police Department. “It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S. It is a serious problem in our community and the Atwater Police Department will vigorously prosecute persons that criminally exploit, sell, and possess this drug.”

The investigation is ongoing.

The Atwater Police Department encourages anyone with more information on the case to contact Detective Sgt Brum or Officer Trevor Phillips at (209) 357-6384.