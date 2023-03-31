VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of firearms, officials with the Visalia Police Department said.

According to police, on Friday at 9:05 a.m., members of the Narcotics Unit, Special Enforcement Unit, and the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) served a search warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Fernando Diaz.

Detectives said they located a semi-automatic rifle, two handguns, and ammunition in the home. Police say Diaz is a convicted felon, prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Detention Facility for alleged weapons charges.