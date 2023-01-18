PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and being in possession of an illegal firearm Sunday afternoon, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officials say, on Sunday at around 3:22 a.m., a Porterville police officer observed a vehicle speeding through a residential neighborhood. A traffic enforcement stop was conducted around Main and Locust avenues.

According to the police, 31-year-old Samuel Sanchez showed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. After being evaluated by the officer it was determined that he was driving under the influence.

The official report says Sanchez was arrested without incident for DUI. After police officers searched his vehicle they found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun that was determined to be a P80 (ghost gun) and a magazine that contained 10 live 9 mm rounds.

Additionally, Sanchez was found to be a convicted felon, a previously deported felon, and prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, Porterville police said.

Sanchez was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility.