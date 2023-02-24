CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for brandishing a firearm while making threats, officials with the Corcoran Police Department said.

According to authorities on Thursday at 6:57 p.m., Corcoran police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Brokaw Avenue to a report of a suspect allegedly making criminal threats and brandishing a firearm.

During the investigation, authorities determined that 40-year-old Adrian Castillo pointed a firearm at the victims and threatened them.

Officials said Castillo later returned to the residence and was subsequently arrested and was found to be in possession of 24.5 grams of methamphetamine and a .22 caliber revolver.

According to police records, Castillo is prohibited from owning firearms due to prior convictions.

Castillo was later booked into the Kings County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as making criminal threats and possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held on a $130,000 bail.