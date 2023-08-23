MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and possession of a firearm following a shooting investigation in Merced, police say.

Close to midnight on July 3, officers say they were dispatched to the 2700 block of K Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located two people struck by gunfire.

Officers state the two people were flown to a Modesto hospital where they were treated and released several days later. Officers with the Gan Violence Suppression Unit were assigned the case and they identified the suspect of the shooting as 39-year-old Brandon Heberline.

Officers say they received information that Heberline was in Merced at a family member’s home. On Wednesday, they identified him leaving a home in the 1200 block of South Highway 59 and found him to be in possession of a loaded 410 handgun and several bags of meth. He was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, possession of a firearm, and narcotics for sale.