VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in a Visalia motel after threatening officers with the intent of suicide by a cop, according to Visalia Police Department.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, police say they were called to Motel 6 on Noble Avenue for a man causing a disturbance in one of the rooms.

Upon arrival, officers stated they approached the room and found 37-year-old William Shirk armed with knives.

Officers told Shirk to drop the knives in his hands, but he did not comply, stating he wanted officers to shoot and kill him.

The Visalia Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the motel. Officers say they pleaded with Shirk to follow commands, but he refused. Officers used tear gas to draw Shirk out of the room.

According to officers, Shirk was arrested without further incidents and was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of terrorist threats, resisting arrest with violence, felony vandalism, and trespassing.