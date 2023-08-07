PD: Man arrested after police broke up a party in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after struggling with police following a police intervention at a large party, says the Madera Police Department Monday.

According to officers, over the weekend they received a call about a large party getting out of hand near Walnut Street and Monterey Street.

Upon arrival, officers say multiple people fled in every direction. Due to several concerning factors that were observed, the party was shut down.

During the incident, police state a 19-year-old male was contacted by officers, and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, a loaded 9mm handgun was removed from his waistband.

The City of Madera Police Department says no injuries were reported.