MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Known gang member was arrested following a shooting in a parking lot of a shopping center, according to the City of Madera Police Department Friday.

Officers say they responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Madera Avenue and Pecan Avenue shopping center Thursday night.

Upon arrival, police say all the parties involved in the shooting had fled the area, there was a business window struck by bullets and several witnesses observed the shooting.

During the officer’s investigation and viewing surveillance video, they say they were able to identify Andrew Murillo as the person who shot at another person during this incident.

The City of Madera Police Department says Murillo is a resident of Madera, a known gang member, and a convicted felon. Officers located Murillo at his residence a short time after the shooting.

The firearm believed to be used in the shooting was also located. Murillo was booked into the Madera County Jail.

The City of Madera Police Department asks anyone who might have information regarding the case to contact them at (559) 675-4220.