VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Tuesday evening after fleeing from officers due to being suspected of selling narcotics, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 7 p.m. they were patrolling the area of Mooney Boulevard and Tulare Avenue after receiving complaints of narcotic sales.

Officers reported spotting a grey BMW exiting a parking lot in the 1400 block of South Mooney Boulevard. As they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the car did not stop and attempted to flee.

Authorities say the pursuit was canceled due to safety concerns.

Officers then found the car nearby and identified the driver as 52-year-old William Bosma who was quickly taken into custody.

Visalia PD says Bosma was booked under suspicion of narcotic sales and failure to yield.