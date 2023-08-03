FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after brandishing a firearm at a resident, says the Fresno Police Department Thursday.

According to police, officers were approached by a victim who stated that a male had brandished a firearm at them in the area of Blackstone and Bullard Avenue.

Officers say the victim and witnesses around the area were able to identify the suspect.

As officers attempted to contact the suspect, police says he ran a short distance to a parked vehicle and discarded a firearm into the vehicle. Officers were able to detain the suspect and the firearm was recovered.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of firearm-related charges and booked into the Fresno County Jail.