SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing over $10,000 worth of Selma Home Depot tools.

On Nov. 21 the Selma Police Department and Fresno County Probation Compliance Team say they served a search warrant in the 100 block of Lindquist Street in the City of Kingsburg.

The Selma Police Department’s Investigation Unit says during the months of October and November they investigated a series of commercial burglaries that occurred at the Selma Home Depot. During the course of the investigation, investigators say they were able to identify a suspect involved in these burglaries as 30-year-old Abel Vargas of Kingsburg.

Investigators also say they were able to locate several stolen items from Selma Home Depot with a value of over $10,000.

According to the Selma Police Department, Vargas was arrested during the service of the search warrant on suspicion of several burglary charges and transported to the Fresno County Jail for detainment.