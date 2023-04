TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer-involved shooting took place Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Police say around 3:15 p.m. they responded to Bardsley Avenue and Vetter Street for a call of a man with a knife.

Officers say they made contact with the man and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting.

Tulare Police Chief Fred Ynclan says no other information will be released at this time.