DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead and a juvenile was taken into custody early Monday morning, according to the Dinuba Police Department.

Police say around 3 a.m. they responded to an undisclosed home within Dinuba for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers reported finding a dead male victim. Investigators were contacted to take over along with assistance from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Crime Lab.

Through their investigations, detectives say a juvenile was identified and was taken into custody. Due to their age, no information about the juvenile will be released.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Dinuba Police Department at (559) 591-5911.