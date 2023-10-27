PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man had to be hospitalized for gunshot wounds, the Porterville Police Department said.

Officers say they were dispatched to the area of Tule River and Main Street regarding several calls received of shots heard in the area on Thursday at 11:08 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later discharged. Porterville Police Department Detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.