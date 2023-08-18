Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a threat was issued to a school in Visalia, the Visalia Police Department announced.

Officers say Friday evening, detectives received information related to a social media threat at Mount Whitney High School.

Detectives say they are investigating this threat and working closely with the Visalia Unified School District (VUSD).

The Visalia Police Department encourages students and parents to talk about social media and the outcome of posting inappropriate material. They also say all threats will be taken seriously, and those posing such threats will face serious consequences.

Police warn there will be an increased law enforcement presence throughout all VUSD campuses the following week.

This is an active investigation. The Visalia Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact them at (559) 734-8117.