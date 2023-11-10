PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Illegal machine slots were seized from a business after officers received information about their location, the Parlier Police Department said on Friday.

Officers say they conducted a business check in the 600 block of Fresno Street in downtown Parlier on Tuesday after police received information that illegal slot machines were being operated in the back room of a clothing store at the location.

Police say they conducted the business check after further information was obtained and verified. The business operator, 30-year-old Roque Sanches of Fowler was contacted.

Officers say three illegal slot machines were located in a backroom of the business. Sanchez was arrested, cited, and released. The machines were seized as evidence in the case.