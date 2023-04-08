HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman from Hanford died Friday evening after being involved in a hit-and-run and the suspect has been taken into custody, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say around 9:15 p.m. they responded to the northbound lanes of 10th Avenue near Tenth Street for a hit-and-run collision. Witnesses said a black Dodge Charger fled the area and gave police a partial license plate number.

When they arrived, officers found 30-year-old Chelsey Jacuinde of Hanford in the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were able to identify 35-year-old Thomas Barker of Hanford as the driver of the Dodge. Saturday morning they were able to find Barker along with his crashed car and taken into custody.

Authorities say Barker was arrested under suspicion of violation of Vehicle Code Section 20001(A) hit and run resulting in death or injury and violation of Penal Code Section 192(c)(2) vehicular manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-2540.