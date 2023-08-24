FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI driver has been arrested responsible for a three-vehicle crash that took place Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they received a call around 8:40 p.m. regarding a possible DUI driver at the Von’s parking lot at Kings Canyon and Clovis Avenues.

Upon arrival, officers stated they found a white Dodge Pickup truck in a nearby area that fit the description of the suspected truck. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver was swerving around the road and failed to stop, taking off.

Police say the vehicle continued down Tulare and northbound at Peach Avenue, where the driver allegedly collided with a curb possibly damaging their rims. The driver kept going to the intersection of Peach and Olive Avenues, where they collided with a white SUV and a black sedan. Officers responding to a call around the area were able to take the driver into custody.

Detectives describe the driver as a black woman in her 20s. She had a passenger with her who was also a black woman around her 20s.

Police say upon search of her vehicle, they were able to find three bottles of alcohol.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the family traveling in the SUV, as well as the two residents traveling in the black sedan are okay. Nobody reported injuries.

Fresno Police encourages anyone to call the police if they suspect a person is driving under the influence.