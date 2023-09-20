FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has suffered from pelvic and skull fractures after a hit-and-run in Fresno and police are now asking for the public’s help to locate the vehicle and driver involved.

Traffic officers say on Sept. 3, around 8 p.m., they were dispatched to Fresno Street and Browning Avenue regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a 23-year-old woman who had been struck by a vehicle and was suffering from pelvic and skull fractures. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was a silver late 1990s Mercedes sedan.

Officers say the vehicle will have damage to the passenger side and mirror. The vehicle continued south on Fresno Street after striking the victim.

The Fresno Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle and/or driver, to notify Detective Robert Cegielski at (559) 621-5064.