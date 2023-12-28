FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A police pursuit in Fresno on Wednesday evening ended with two people in the hospital and a car into a pole, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m., police say they started a pursuit of a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 180.

Police say they tried pulling the driver over, but the driver sped off, crashing into another driver.

The suspect drove away and crashed a second time, this time into a pole on Shields and Glen avenues. Police say the suspect was found to be possibly under the influence of an unknown substance and was found to be in possession of a firearm. The driver of the vehicle was apprehended at the scene.

Both the suspect and the person in the car that was hit were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.