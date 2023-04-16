COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Coalinga man was arrested and charged under suspicion of -sodomy with a person under 16 years old Saturday morning, according to the Coalinga Police Department.

Police say Saturday at 7:00 a.m. they served a search warrant in the 600 block of south Coalinga Street to 25-year-old Samuel Krueger.

Officers say they seized several electronic devices which will be turned over to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Team. ICAC will then retrieve electronic and digital evidence involving Krueger having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Krueger was booked into the Fresno County Jail and charged under suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Minor and Sodomy with a Person Under 16.