CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is arrested under suspicion of a DUI after hitting several cars in a neighborhood, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers say the suspect has been identified as 64-year-old Ricky Mabry of Clovis.

Just after 7:00 p.m., police say 911 calls came into the communications center about the driver of a truck that had just hit a parked car in a neighborhood near Ashlan and Fowler avenues.

According to authorities, a neighbor followed the suspect as he drove away, hitting another parked car. The suspect then drove over the hood of the neighbor’s car before being blocked in. Officers arrived on the scene moments later and took Mabry into custody.

During his required evidentiary breath test, officers say his results showed that he was intoxicated more than three times the legal limit.

Police say Mabry has been booked into Fresno County Jail for DUI and two counts of hit and run.