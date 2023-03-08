FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested during a traffic stop on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Fresno Police Department officials say.

According to the police, an officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a bicyclist. The suspect initially refused to pull over for the officer but after the man was safely placed in custody, a search of his fanny pack yielded a loaded privately manufactured firearm and multiple firearm parts.

During the investigation, authorities found this person to be a convicted felon with an active felony warrant.

Police say he has an extensive criminal history which includes several convictions for violent crimes, illegally possessing firearms, as well as resisting arrest, and causing injury to officers.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail for the felony warrant and additional numerous firearm charges.