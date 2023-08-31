PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested after police found them allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle from Bakersfield in Porterville, according to the Porterville Police Department.

An officer said she was conducting an active patrol in the area of Plano Street and Vandalia Avenue when she located a stolen 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup. The vehicle was reported stolen to the Bakersfield Police Department on Aug. 21.

According to police, the officer initiated a high-risk traffic stop on Plano Street, south of Gibbons Avenue, and took the driver identified as 46-year-old Jonathan Hickman of Bakersfield, and his passenger, 32-year-old Shyanne Magee of Porterville, into custody without incident.

Investigators say Mr. Hichkman was found to have been in possession of a “shaved” vehicle key, and had two active warrants out of Los Angeles County, and two active warrants out of Kern County. Ms. Magee was also found to have two active warrants out of Tulare County.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives state they located multiple used hypodermic syringes along with a homemade smoking device, primarily utilized for smoking meth. These items were determined to belong to Mr. Hickman.

According to authorities, Mr. Hickman was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, and his active warrants. Ms. Magee remained in custody on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and her active warrants.