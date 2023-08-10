MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Atwater man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man, says the Merced Police Department Thursday.

Friday, officers say they received multiple calls around 4:15 p.m. about a stabbing in progress near W. 19th and V Street in Merced. Upon arrival, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple life-threatening stab wounds.

Detectives say the victim was transported to a regional trauma center and is expected to survive.

Officers state they spoke to several witnesses who said the suspect was sitting on top of the victim while repeatedly stabbing him in the upper body. One witness, a retired law enforcement officer, chased after the knife-wielding suspect and rammed him with his vehicle to prevent the suspect from stabbing anyone else.

Investigators say the suspect flew 10 to 15 feet and fled from the scene.

Officers set up a perimeter, and they say they were able to apprehend the suspect who was identified as 23-year-old Julio Cesar Cisneros-Leon of Atwater. He was treated for his injuries as a result of being struck by the vehicle and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Merced Police Department ask anyone who might have information regarding the incident to contact Officer Justin Saldivar at (209) 388-7735 or by email at saldivarj@cityofmerced.org.