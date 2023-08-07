FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for possession of a gun at a playground Monday evening according to Fresno Police Department.

Southwest Officers responded to a call regarding an armed subject at the Holmes Playground off of 1st Street and Platt Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Officers say an employee reported there was a 24-year-old Hispanic male armed with a firearm in his waistband who was asleep on one of the benches.

Upon arrival, investigators say they were able to get everyone out of the building and nearby areas of the park, utilizing a Fresno Police Department K9 along with other resources.

Without incident, they were able to arrest the armed man.

“At first, I was not worried at all, no one bit,” said Fiona Raygoza, a resident that was at the park when everything happened. “This park and this area is definitely the part where, you know, things happen, things go down, so nothing new.”

The Fresno Police Department says the suspect will be booked at the Fresno County Jail. There are no injuries reported.