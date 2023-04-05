PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An additional suspect officers believe to be involved in a shooting that left one man dead back in February, has been arrested after several weeks of investigating continue, according to The Porterville Police Department.

Detectives say they have continued their investigation related to the murder, which occurred in the area of Prospect Street and Henderson Avenue on Feb. 24., and have identified Nathaniel Lindero, a 19-year-old Tulare resident, as an additional suspect.

On Wednesday, April 5, at 6:00 a.m., Porterville Police Department SWAT Team served the search warrant at the 1600 block of Santa Barbara Avenue in the City of Tulare.

During the service of the search warrant, detectives say Lindero exited the rear of the residence and attempted to conceal a sawed-off shotgun by tossing it into the backyard of a neighboring residence.

After doing so, Lindero surrendered to SWAT Officers at the front of the residence. During a search of the interior of the residence, another handgun and additional evidence was located and collected, according to authorities.

Lindero was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, gang enhancement, accessory after the fact, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and resisting arrest. He is being held without bail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal street gang activity is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.