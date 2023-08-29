CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An alleged DUI driver has been arrested Tuesday evening after a chase and refusing to get out of her vehicle, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say they got into a short chase around 9:30 p.m. with a woman who appeared to be intoxicated. The chase ended at the intersection between Willow and Gettysburg Avenues.

Officers say the woman was arrested on suspicion of driving and drinking. Her vehicle suffered some front-end damage, but it was done before she stopped.

Police say it is unclear what she could have hit to cause the front-end damage to her car.