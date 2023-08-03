PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four juveniles from the ages of 13 to 16 were arrested Thursday after carjacking a Porterville resident the day before, says the Porterville Police Department.

Wednesday, officers say they were dispatched to a gas station located in the 1400 block of West Henderson Avenue regarding a carjacking around 9:12 p.m.

According to police, the victim reported that while seated in his vehicle, he was approached by three juveniles who brandished firearms and ordered him out of his vehicle before they fled the scene.

Officers identified the three suspects and say they are all active criminal street gang members.

Thursday, detectives say they located and arrested two of the suspects leaving a residence in the sub-100 block of South Kessing Street. One of the juvenile suspects was in possession of a loaded firearm.

The investigation led detectives to a residence in the 27000 block of Highway 190, where they say two additional suspects were arrested and the victim’s vehicle was located in a nearby orchard. The fourth suspect was determined to be involved after the carjacking occurred.

Police say search warrants were authored by detectives and approved by a Superior Court Judge for the residence on Kessing Street as well as the residence on Highway 190, where additional evidence was located and collected.

Officers say all four juveniles were transported and booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.