FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is searching for four suspects involved in an armed robbery at a local jewelry store back in early February.

Police say on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at 12:03 p.m., the Fresno Police Department responded to Alquds Jewelry at 7064 North Cedar Avenue regarding an armed commercial robbery.

Officials say four unknown suspects entered the location; one suspect was armed with a handgun and forced the employees to the ground while the others grabbed various jewelry items. The suspects entered a white GMC pickup truck and fled the area before police arrived.

Officers are urging anyone with any information on the identity of the suspects to call the police department at (559) 621-6434.