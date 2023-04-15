VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people were arrested after being involved in an organized retail theft incident at the Visalia Mall Saturday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say mall security informed them of four people, three women and one man, who were caught on video going into multiple stores, hiding merchandise in bags, and leaving without paying.

The four suspects were contacted by officers as they left the mall and eventually booked into the Tulare Pretrial Facility under suspicion of shoplifting, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary instruments, and conspiracy.

The suspects are listed below:

Yvonne Lewis, 48

Sandoria Vanhorn, 49

Tiffany Jackson, 52

Ernest Hall, 33

Authorities say the bags the suspects were using had been modified to prevent the theft prevention alarms from activating. The stolen merchandise was returned to the stores.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 713-4738.