FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teenagers were arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle in Central Fresno, police officers say.

According to authorities, on Friday around 2:30 p.m. officers with the Southwest Police District located a stolen vehicle in their patrol area using the LoJack® system and requested assistance from the Fresno Police Department airship.

Officials say they located a gray Dodge SUV as the stolen vehicle. When officers tried to stop the vehicle the driver took off, but officers say they did not engage in a pursuit.

The airship continued the assistance and the SUV kept going through the Central District where additional officers tried to stop it, but the driver continued heading southbound on Delno Avenue and Indianapolis Avenue in Fresno. The car then collided with another vehicle that was driving eastbound, police say.

According to the police, after the crash, three juvenile suspects took off running but were immediately arrested.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured officers say.

Police say officers are still investigating the cause of the crash and are in contact with the guardians of the three teenagers.