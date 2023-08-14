PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three juveniles from Tulare County were arrested following an armed robbery at a gas station in Porterville, police say.

According to the Porterville Police Department, officers were dispatched to a gas station located in the 700 block of South Plano Street regarding an armed robbery that just occurred on Tuesday around 3:45 a.m.

Officers say the cleck reported that three masked suspects, armed with firearms, had entered the business, taken money from the register and safe, and fled the scene in a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers conducted the initial portion of the investigation before Porter Police Department Detectives assumed control of it.

During the investigation, detectives say they identified a 15-year-old suspect as being involved in the robbery. The suspect was contacted later in the City of Porterville and arrested.

After he was arrested, detectives state they responded to the suspect’s residence, located in the 1200 block of South Crystal Street, and served a search warrant at the residence. During the search, they located one of the firearms used in the robbery and the money stolen from the gas station.

As the investigation continued, police say they were able to identify the second suspect with assistance from the Tulare Police Department. They responded to the suspect’s residence in Tulare and apprehended him without incident. A search warrant for the home was executed as well, and it revealed the second suspect to be in possession of additional evidence from the robbery.

Detectives continued the investigation and were able to identify the third suspect. However, investigators say the third suspect was also a suspect from a previous robbery from July 30, at another gas station located in the 400 block of West Poplar Avenue. Furthermore, they were also identified as a suspect in a carjacking that was being investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives authored an arrest warrant and search warrant for his residence in Terra Bella.

Detectives say the Porterville Police Department Detectives and Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the third suspect residence in Terra Bella. While at the home, detectives observed the suspect, contacted him, and arrested him. They served a search warrant at his residence and located items of evidentiary value related to the robberies.

All juveniles were transported and booked at the Juvenile Hall.

The Porterville Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal street gang activity to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.