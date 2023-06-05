PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three individuals were arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicles and property, according to the Porterville Police Department.

On Monday, the Porterville Police Department said that they received information regarding a previously reported stolen vehicle at the 1400 block of South Kessing Street.

Once they arrived at the property, officers say they found a Ford pick-up truck, a motorcycle, and a Honda off-road vehicle that were reported as stolen.

Officers stated that they tried to contact the residents that were living in a travel trailer on the property to investigate the thefts but they refused to talk.

According to officers, one of them made malicious calls threatening several businesses, and these calls were checked by law enforcement and determined to be unfounded.

Detectives said that they obtained a search warrant for the residential property, including the trailer, and detained the three individuals inside the home for further investigation.

Police identified the suspects as 33-year-old Salvador Sierra, 36-year-old Jose De Jesus Munoz, and 31-year-old Kimberly Austin, all of Porterville.

When detaining them, officers said that one detective suffered an injury while detaining Sierra.

Officials said that the investigation revealed that the trailer itself has been reported as stolen, that they found ammunition in the trailer and that Sierra was a previously convicted felon.

Detectives said that Sierra, Munoz, and Austin were arrested and booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility. They were charged on suspicion of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, and Maliciously Reporting a Bomb Threat. Sierra was also charged on suspicion of Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Assault on a Peace Officer, and a Felony Warrant, officials said.

The Porterville Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the investigation or any other criminal activity to contact them at (559) 782-7400.