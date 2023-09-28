FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three drivers were arrested and 139 cited during a bicycle, pedestrian safety operation, along with one bicyclist and two pedestrians, says the Fresno Police Department on Thursday.

According to police, three drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI, and one bicyclist and two pedestrians were also cited during the safety operation that took place on Saturday.

Officers say other 139 drivers were cited for violations including failure to yield to another vehicle at an intersection, driving with a suspended license, unsafe speed, driving a motor vehicle while folding and operating a handheld wireless communications device, unsafe turning movement, and failure to stop for a red traffic signal.

The Fresno Police Department says the enforcement operation in Fresno started at noon and concluded at 10 p.m.